Upside and Price Chopper/Market 32 Deepen Collaboration to Boost Consumer Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. and SCHENECTADY, NY – Upside , the premier digital marketplace for brick-and-mortar grocers, is thrilled to announce a long-term agreement and an enhanced tech integration with Price Chopper/Market32 , a prominent supermarket chain in the U.S. Northeast. This comes after their initial collaboration resulted in 500,000 incremental transactions from 50,000 customers.

“Thanks to Upside, we’ve made significant progress in attracting new customers and encouraging our existing ones to consolidate their food shopping with us. Deepening our partnership stands to further accelerate that growth.” –Sean Weiss, Price Chopper/Market 32 Vice President of Marketing

Upside and Price Chopper/Market 32 are set to build on their success with the introduction of “Check-in,” an innovative new receipt-less experience poised to bolster the impact of the chain’s AdvantEdge loyalty program by enhancing user reconciliation rates.

Additionally, Upside’s newly implemented direct data feed is expected to strengthen Price Chopper/Market 32’s loyalty program. Initial findings indicate that Upside has effectively converted 25% of non-loyalty Upside users into AdvantEdge members who now make about one additional visit per month and spend more incrementally.

“In the face of heightened competition and consumer challenges stemming from inflation, Price Chopper/Market 32 sought concrete methods to strengthen its sales strategy. Our partnership with them has proven mutually beneficial, enhancing both the company’s bottom line and consumer satisfaction. By introducing unique, profitable promotions, the collaboration has boosted Price Chopper/Market 32’s sales while helping value-conscious consumers navigate an uncertain economic climate.” –Tyler Renaghan, Upside Vice President of Grocery

Furthermore, Upside conducted a survey of its users regarding the partnership. The findings revealed that these customers not only became enthusiastic promoters of the store but also tended to spend more and expressed intentions to continue patronizing Price Chopper/Market 32 due to its partnership with Upside.

More than 30 million people have access to Upside promotions through its platform and partner apps . Upside is used by thousands of people in every neighborhood across the country. This helps retailers partnered with Upside attract new customers when those customers are deciding where to shop. To date, Upside has delivered more than 1.5 billion dollars in incremental profit to retailers.

To learn more about how your business can join Upside or the benefits of being a first-mover in your area, visit upside.com/business/grocery or email us at grocery@upside.com.

ABOUT UPSIDE

Upside is a marketplace that connects consumers with brick and mortar retailers through personalized offers. Since 2016, Upside’s AI-driven personalization technology has helped millions of people get more purchasing power on the things they need, and tens of thousands of businesses earn measurable profit. Billions of dollars in commerce run through the Upside platform every year, and that value goes directly back to our retailers, the consumers they serve, and towards important sustainability initiatives. For more: www.upside.com

ABOUT PRICE CHOPPER/MARKET 32

Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarkets and one Market Bistro, employing 16,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com