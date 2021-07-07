This Regional Grocery Store Chain is Now Serving Breakfast

Making a decadent and filling breakfast in the morning is the goal but sometimes it’s a lofty one. That’s why restaurants and fast-food chains thrive off the morning rush, and so it makes sense that grocery stores, filled with meal kits and prepared foods, want to get in on the early morning action.

One grocery store chain is doing just that and recently announced its new breakfast menu which they call the “Best Breakfast in America.” Find out all about it below, and for more, check to see if the store is on the list of the best supermarkets in America, according to a new survey.

The “Mealtime To Go” curbside prepared food service started in April 2020 at Hy-Vee and is now available at all 275 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, says Nation’s Restaurant News. But the breakfast portion of the menu launched in late June.

