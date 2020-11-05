Ukrop’s Executives Eager Yet Anxious About Opening Food Hall in Henrico in Early December

Robert S. “Bobby” Ukrop and his son-in-law Scott Aronson are excited about next month’s planned opening of the Ukrop’s Market Hall.

But the two executives at Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods also say they are nervous about opening the food hall in the middle of a pandemic, which has created additional challenges.

Ukrop’s Market Hall is tentatively slated to open sometime during the first week of December, pending completion of the remodeling of the building and getting the necessary permits. Work on renovating the former Bon Air Baptist Church’s Village building at Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue started in early June.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Richmond Times-Dispatch