United Natural Foods Finishes Successful 2023 Annual Natural Holiday Show

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–United Natural Foods, Inc. (the “Company” or “UNFI”) wrapped up its Natural Holiday Product Show from the Mohegan Sun Convention Center in Uncasville, Conn., where it showcased leading natural products to help food retailers drive growth and profitability during the critical upcoming holiday selling period.

More than 2500 customers visited over 730 exhibitors during the two-day show. The Mohegan show was the second of four major shows that UNFI is delivering in 2023, with this show focusing on natural and organic products for the 2023 holiday period. UNFI uses it shows to demonstrate the Company’s breadth of products, services, technology, insights, and innovation to help community grocers of all sizes differentiate, grow, and succeed.

“Our number one objective is to help our customers drive profitable and sustainable growth. Our shows demonstrate the unique ability we have through our scale, insights, and innovative offerings to help retailers of all sizes and formats compete effectively,” said UNFI Chief Customer Officer, Steve Dietz. “We partner with suppliers to help customers plan their store offerings, learn about new and exclusive products, manage supply challenges, and secure deals and promotions that drive sales and, ultimately, consumer loyalty.”

Focus on consumer value drives customer engagement

While inflation has moderated through the first half of 2023, food prices remain elevated, and shoppers are focusing on good deals for their dollars. As such, retailers in attendance at UNFI’s Mohegan show sought value and came looking for ways to offer their shoppers more for their money.

“UNFI continues to be one of our most valued partners. The expertise they bring to our Natural, Organic and Specialty Foods program is exceptional, and we leave their shows knowing that we are bringing great natural and organic products, at an excellent value, to our consumers,” said Mike Cormier, VP of Center Store for Big Y.

Even with an emphasis on value, new products still draw interest from buyers. At UNFI’s Mohegan show there were more than 1000 new products on display for retailers to peruse and discover. Additionally, the venue provided the opportunity for constructive customer and supplier meetings, which helped to deliver even more special account deals.

“Our customers are always on the hunt for new ways to bring their shoppers value, whether it be through better pricing or new products, and our suppliers showed up ready to deal. It was a great show, and a highly productive environment for everyone involved,” said Dietz.

The next exclusive UNFI show will be the UNFI Conventional Winter Show in Minneapolis, Minn. August 8-9.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.