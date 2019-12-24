US Foods Group Acquires Cleveland Pickle

Cleveland Pickle — the local pickle business and former sandwich shop — has been acquired by The US Foods Group, a new company started by local investors.

Financial terms of the deal with the small business’s holding company, J-Kubed Holdings, effective Oct. 4 and announced Dec. 17, were not disclosed.

Founder Josh Kabat, who runs the business today with his wife Kiaran as its sole employees, said that while the transaction amounts to an acquisition by US Foods, he and the large, restaurant-focused food distributor have “right around equal parts” ownership.

