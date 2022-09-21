Varcode Partners with National Packaging Group to Develop and Market SMART Packaging Solutions for Temperature-Sensitive Products

CHICAGO – Varcode, developer of digital collection, recording, tracing, and reporting solutions for supply chain compliance and monitoring, today announced it has finalized a strategic partnership agreement with National Packaging Group (NPG), a domestic manufacturer of corrugated packaging products, to develop, manufacture, market, and distribute technologically advanced, SMART packaging solutions for distributing temperature sensitive products.

Under the agreement, New York-based NPG will integrate Varcode’s patented Smart Tag™ technology with its state-of-the-art manufacturing businesses, creating a single source for digitally enabled packaging solutions capable of improving cold chain for food and pharma products, brand reputations and consumer experiences, while minimizing product waste and improving margins.

The agreement also calls for the two companies to jointly coordinate sales of the technologically enhanced packaging products. NPG’s parent company, private equity firm Four M Commercial Operations LLC, led Varcode’s recent equity investment round with a $3.5 million investment.

Varcode’s technology will empower NPG corrugated products to digitally track, analyze, and report cumulative temperature excursions, producing a cost-effective, permanent digital record. The Varcode Smart Data Solution includes temperature-sensitive Smart Tags™, a scanning suite to scan the tags, and a management system, where data is permanently stored for customization and information analysis. The Smart Tag™ temperature indicator labels record and report if the shipment experienced temperature abuse and the cumulative time of those variances. The solution also features binary indicators for minimum and maximum temperature as well as temperature ranges, all of which are digitalized with a simple scan.

“In recent years, Innovation in manufacturing, technology, and product development has been the cornerstone of our business strategy,” said Dennis Mehiel, chairman & CEO of NPG. “Varcode’s comprehensive offering of Smart Tags™, Scanning Suite, and Management Suite technologies, combined with NPG’s advanced design and manufacturing capabilities, will enable our business-to-business and direct-to-consumer customers to significantly improve their overall operations, reduce waste, and increase revenues.”

Joseph Battoe, CEO of Varcode, added: “Both Varcode and NPG are committed to optimizing operational strategies for production, packaging, and supply chain for manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of food products, pharmaceuticals, and other time and temperature-sensitive product categories. This logical partnership immediately strengthens our abilities to deliver on those commitments with even greater efficiency, affordability, and reliability for our customers.”

NPG and Varcode will begin their partnership with the development and launch of two new product categories: Corrugated SMART Cases for wholesale products stored and transported in temperature-controlled environments, including perishable food and drug products: and SMART Packaging Kits for online groceries, meal kits, and pharmaceuticals delivered directly to consumers or point of care facilities in packaging conditions requiring insulation and coolant within the corrugated packaging.

About National Packaging Group

With a 55-year legacy in the corrugated packaging industry, NPG’s mission is to provide customers low-cost and environmentally constructive packaging solutions through better design, modern paper solutions, and best in class manufacturing options. Four M Commercial Operations started its passion for packaging as Box USA, then U.S. Corrugated, each of which in turn became the nation’s largest independent producer of corrugated packaging and continues now as NPG. Today, NPG is a family of companies that are equipped with state-of-the-art corrugators, converting machines, and display and fulﬁllment operations with multi-color and digital printing capabilities. NPG successfully combines talented professionals with leading edge technology to be a compelling alternative to what is available in the market. For additional information, visit: https://ntlpackaging.com

About Varcode

The name Varcode is short for variable barcode. Varcode is a patented technology developed to enable scannable barcode labels to change dynamically based on prescribed cumulative time and temperature threshold conditions. These Smart Tags™ can be placed from pallet to unit level and scanned via any commercial scanner or any smart device with a camera to capture location and time-sensitive temperature data. The data is uploaded to Varcode’s cloud-based, blockchain-enabled management system, which provides real-time alerts via SMS and email to stakeholders and provides comprehensive track and trace provenance. The Varcode Smart Data Solution, which encompasses The Smart Tag™, Scanning Suite, and Analytics Suite, enhances and extends current cold chain monitoring systems for enriched safety, compliance, and sustainability for temperature-sensitive products such as perishable food and pharmaceuticals. For additional information, visit: www.Varcode.com