Washoku World Challenge: 16 Challengers Go Through to the Next Stage of the Japanese Cuisine Contest

Washoku World Challenge, the international Japanese cuisine contest organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, is delighted to announce the shortlist for its 9th edition.

Held annually, Washoku World Challenge celebrates the culinary techniques, knowledge and understanding of Washoku Chefs. Applicants must be of non-Japanese nationality, and can be based anywhere in the world, as long as they meet one of the following criteria: they are a professional Chef specialising in Japanese cuisine, or a professional Chef with an interest in Japanese food and food culture; they are a student studying Japanese cuisine with the intention of becoming a professional Chef; they are a student studying at a Japanese culinary institution; and/or they are a participant in a Japanese cooking course in Japan.

The theme of this year’s contest is “Goho ‐ Five Methods”, a return to the founding principles of Japanese cuisine: Gomi, Goshiki and Goho. Gomi refers to the five tastes of sweetness, sourness, saltiness, bitterness, and umami. Goshiki refers to the five colours used in Japanese cuisine: red, blue (green), yellow, white, and black. Lastly, Goho is the core of Japanese cooking skills, referring to the basic cooking methods employed to make the best use of the ingredients. Goho consists of Nama (cutting), Niru (simmering), Yaku (grilling), Musu (steaming), and Ageru (deep-frying). Japanese cuisine combines these methods to bring out the natural flavours of the ingredients, and – by encouraging the use of seasonal produce – emphasises harmony with nature.

Everyone’s philosophy and approach to cooking is unique, but there is a common basis at the root of these diverse ways of thinking. The organisers of the contest hope that this year’s theme will be an opportunity for applicants to reconsider the basics of Japanese cuisine, to further refine their skills, and to connect them to the future.

First launched in 2013, Washoku World Challenge usually features regional qualifying tournaments held in cities and towns all over the world ahead of the finals in Tokyo. Last year saw the competition move online for the very first time in its history, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year the qualifying tournaments have continued to take place online. As in 2020, this decision resulted in a large number of applications, and in total there were 150 entries from 39 countries and regions for the 9th Washoku World Challenge in 2021.

All of the challengers completed the following three assignments for the Document Screening round: the creation of two original dishes on the theme, “Goho ‐ Five Methods”, with accompanying recipes and photos; a short essay outlining the applicant’s thoughts on Japanese cuisine; and a short essay-style question covering the basic knowledge of Japanese cuisine. This assignment seeks to establish the applicant’s knowledge of specific ingredients as well as how to make dashi.

Deputy Head Judge,Mr. Masahiro NAKATA (Director of Taiwa Gakuen Inc. and Director of Taiwa Gakuen Hospitality Industry Development Center), Judge, Mr. Motoi KURISU (President of Kumahiko Co., Ltd. in Kyoto) and Judge, Mr. Hideaki MATSUO (Owner and Chef of Japanese Cuisine Kashiwaya in Osaka and Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador*) convened at Arashiyama Kumahiko in Kyoto to meticulously review all of the applications and 16 shortlisted contestants were selected.

16 shortlisted contestants listed below in alphabetical order:

Name: Restaurant/Culinary Institution & country/region: Two original dishes created on the theme “Goho ‐ Five Methods”: Mr. Wing Chun Wilson CHAN Kiyoi Inc., U.S.A. Aki no Fukiyose Agemono (Autumn deep-fried dish) Aki no Fukiyose Nimono (Autumn simmered dish) Mr. CHU Pui Hei MIZUTANI at ALVA HOTEL BY ROYAL, Hong Kong Simmered deep-fried abalone and eggplant in Japanese broth Foie gras steamed with wine, marinated with yuzu-sake, served with fig-jam wafer Mr. Neil Antheus Colocar DIGDIGAN UMU, U.K. Turbot shinjo Nimonowan (Soup with turbot dumpling) Red mullet sunomono (Marinated red mullet) Mr. Chris James GOLDING Eldr Roof Garden & Bar / Sachi, U.K. Ankou bubu-arare with shiso tartare sauce (Deep-fried monkfish with rice crisps with shiso tartare sauce) Pork belly with barley miso and radish Mr. Evandro Hidetoshi KAWANAMI YUNAGI EDOMAE-ZUSHI, Brazil Sashimi Moriawase (Assorted Sashimi) Oba Tempura with Aburi Hotate and Uni (Shiso Tempura with broiled scallop and sea urchin) Mr. Sorakom KEAWSAMERTA Private Chef, Thailand Marinated and steamed seabass with rice and soy sauce vinaigrette Pork kakuni with somen and kakuni sauce (Simmered pork with somen noodle) Mr. KURKÓ Zsolt Sushi Sei Restaurant, Hungary Tastes of autumn in harmony Grilled seabass on green island Ms. LEE Hyeon Jeong NAKAMURA ACADEMY, South Korea Clear soup with shrimp dumpling petal rice cake styled Spring Hassun (Assorted appetisers) Mr. Hendy LIU Toyosu Suisan, Australia Kobujime Red Snapper ‘Usuzukuri’ (Red snapper with marinated kelp) Prawn Dumplings with Spring Vegetables Mr. Nigel Loh MAN HONG Fat Cow, Singapore Hirame Kimini (Simmered flounder coated with egg yolk) Kimendai Rikyuyaki (Grilled red bream marinated in sesame sauce) Mr. Éder Tadeu do NASCIMENTO Omakase Box, Brazil Grilled Spanish Mackerel in Season Brazilian Winter Flavours Mr. Paride PASETTI Maru, U.K. Red mullet and kabu nimono (Simmered red mullet and turnip) Hampshire trout miso yuan-yaki (Hampshire trout grilled with miso) Mr. Wojciech POPOW Japanese Grill at Beaverbrook, U.K. Kobe Sukiyaki Autumn Hassun (Assorted appetisers) Mr. Ajay SINGH KINOYA, U.A.E. Renkon mushimono (Steamed lotus root) Grilled unagi with tamago (Grilled eel with egg omelette) Mr. Shubham THAKUR Megu at The Leela Palace New Delhi, India Nasu Miso (Grilled eggplant with miso) Shira-ae (Mashed tofu salad) Mr. YANG Peishih Tsukiyoiwa, Taiwan Appetisers: Egg tofu, Grilled young ayu fish, and Simmered tender abalone Soup with Sea eel coated in Kudzu

The 16 shortlisted contestants now progress to the second stage of tournament – the Video Screening round – where they will complete three further assignments. The first asks each contestant to film the preparation of one of their original dishes, as submitted in the Document Screening round. The second, asks them to explain the dish in more detail, in dialogue with their vision and approach to Washoku. The final assignment asks the contestant to outline challenges they would like to take up, and activities – related to Japanese cuisine – they would like to join in the future.

On Monday 20 December 2021, the six Washoku World Challenge finalists will be announced on the dedicated Washoku World Challenge website and on the contest’s social media channels.

The Judges for the Document Screening round of Washoku World Challenge 2021 are:

