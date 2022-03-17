Washoku World Challenge – Six Special Online Lessons Available On-Demand

Washoku World Challenge, the international Japanese cuisine contest organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, is delighted to announce the six finalists for its 9th edition. They are:

Mr. Wing Chun Wilson CHAN – Kiyoi Inc., U.S.A.

Mr. Mike CHU Pui Hei – MIZUTANI at ALVA HOTEL BY ROYAL, Hong Kong

Mr. Evandro Hidetoshi KAWANAMI – YUNAGI EDOMAE-ZUSHI, Brazil

Ms. LEE Hyeon Jeong – NAKAMURA ACADEMY, South Korea

Mr. Paride PASETTI – Maru, U.K.

Mr. YANG Peishih – Tsukiyoiwa, Taiwan

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the final tournament, which had been planned to be held in Tokyo, was cancelled. In its place, the six finalists had the opportunity to attend a special online lesson with a top Japanese Chef, where they received advice on the recipes and dishes they each submitted in the video screening round of the contest.

The Japanese Chefs were: Head Judge, Mr. Yoshihiro MURATA (Owner & Chef of Kikunoi, Chairman of Japanese Culinary Academy and Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador*), Mr. Hideaki MATSUO (Owner and Chef of Japanese Cuisine Kashiwaya in Osaka and Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador), and Mr. Kimio NONAGA (Third generation Owner and Chef of Nihonbashi Yukari in Tokyo and Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador).

For the first time in the history of the contest, these special online lessons were live-streamed and open to audiences around the world.

All six are free to watch online, available to enjoy on-demand on the Washoku World Challenge YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4REO4qPFXYgL-rCCKNuSNg

For further information on Washoku World Challenge follow us: @WashokuWorldChallenge on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube