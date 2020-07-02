Wegmans Permanently Closes all Pub Locations in NY, Pennsylvania and Virginia

Wegmans Food Markets has shuttered all its Pub by Wegmans locations, including at the Perinton store, 6600 Pittsford-Palmyra Road, the only one in the Rochester area.

Initially, the company discontinued service at the Pubs — in New York state, Pennsylvania and Virginia — in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but late Monday afternoon it confirmed the closures are permanent.

“We know those who love our Pub restaurants will be disappointed to learn that we have made the decision not to reopen our 12 Pubs across the company,” Wegmans spokesperson Deana Percassi said in an email. “We are focused on applying our culinary expertise to the increasing demand for fast, casual meal solutions available in our stores, for pickup, and through delivery.”

