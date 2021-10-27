An Eggcellent Change for Sustainability -Wegmans

Each day at Wegmans, our employees focus on ways we can reduce, reuse, and recycle resources to preserve our planet for generations to come. This includes improving the sustainability of our product packaging by using less plastic, reducing food waste, using renewable and recycled content, and increasing recyclability. We’ve committed to reducing our in-store plastic packaging made from fossil fuels, along with other single-use plastics, by 10 million pounds by 2024. To meet this goal, we’re eliminating some of our current plastic packaging and replacing it with materials made from plant-based renewable fiber. Our goal is to make sure our packaging is functional and performs as expected, while using materials efficiently and responsibly.

On our journey to improve the sustainability of our packaging, we recently made a change to our egg cartons. Previously made from polystyrene foam, the new cartons are made of 100% post-consumer recycled newsprint and paper products. By making the switch from foam to molded fiber cartons, we will eliminate 625,000 pounds of foam from our stores every year.

“We decided to make the switch to paper pulp cartons because we heard from customers that wanted a fiber, paper option,” said Ron Indovina, Wegmans dairy and frozen category merchant.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wegmans