White Toque Brings Exquisite Miniature French Pastries to the US Market

Secaucus, NJ – White Toque, the number one importer of French specialties, announces the launch of a new line of jewel-like pastries crafted by Miniature Original Food company.

Inspired by the world of fine jewelry, these exquisite petits fours have captivated audiences around the world. “Each bouchée is a true work of art boasting a flawless balance of visual elegance, flavors, and textures!” says White House Guest Chef Guy Mitchell now endorsing the line.

MOF chef’s pastries are true culinary gems for high-end hotels, first-class air and cruise lines catering to the most discerning guests.

“We understand the challenges of food service chefs and operators; these delights are convenient and easy to serve from freezer to display so chefs can deliver an outstanding experience without compromising cost, time, and quality.” Says Didier Amiel, White Toque’s president.

The collection features an assortment of classics like Black Forest and Financiers to alluring Pine cones and cubes.

About White Toque

We are a leading importer of frozen and specialty foods for the foodservice and retail industry. We sell nationwide to more than 250 distributors and operate six satellite sales offices, two distribution centers, and 12 contracted warehouses across the U.S. We service fine dining, hotels and country clubs, chain restaurants, caterers, cruise lines, airlines, sports arenas, hospitals, schools, and quick service. We strive to find the highest quality ingredients and bring unique items. We guarantee the quality of all our ingredients or finished goods because we work closely with major manufacturers and production facilities in Europe and Latin America to establish strong standards of quality. www.whitetoque.com