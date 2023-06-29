McLane Scales National Trade Show, Announces McLane Engage

McLane Retail & FoodService June 29, 2023

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Company, Inc., one of the largest distributors in America and an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant brands, will host McLane Engage, August 29-31 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

With the support of title sponsor Reynolds and platinum sponsors The Hershey Company, Kraft Heinz, Altria, and TSN – a Bunzl Company, among others, McLane Engage brings customers and suppliers together for an elevated and full-scale trade show experience. The trade show will feature booths from more than 160 exhibitors and include a new products showcase.

The show will provide the opportunity to build meaningful connections with industry powerhouses and to learn from notable experts in an inspired lineup of educational sessions. Daymond John, CEO of FUBU and investor on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” and Chet Garner, host of Emmy-award winning PBS show, “The Daytripper” will anchor the experience with memorable keynotes.

“McLane Engage is a strategic decision to transform an important industry event, our annual National Trade Show, into a world-class engagement opportunity that drives growth and connection,” said Chris Smith, President of McLane Grocery. “There is immense value in facilitating an exchange of ideas among thought leaders, experts and key players in our industry, and we are proud to bring that to our partners.”

During McLane Engage, the company will also unveil new products and programs as part of an enhanced retail solution for convenience stores that will provide a robust selection of on-trend immediate consumption items. These will include beverage programs, commissary products like fresh sandwiches and salads, and meals for all day parts. The program is bolstered by McLane’s full-service solutions that provide retailers with access to equipment, training and menu innovation resources.

To lead the enhanced foodservice retail division, McLane named their first vice president of retail foodservice, Jon Cox. Cox brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across retail, grocery and convenience store organizations including Giant Eagle, Inc., Giant Food and HEB. Prior to joining McLane, Cox served as the chief merchandising officer for Getgo Café + Market.

“I am proud to join McLane’s team at an exciting time and honored to lead our vision for the future,” said Cox. “Retail foodservice is growing rapidly, and McLane is elevating our programs to deliver innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers, wherever they are on their journey. We look forward to debuting new programs at Engage.”

More information and schedules related to McLane Engage can be found at mclaneengage.com. McLane Engage is an invitation-only event for McLane c-store customers and suppliers. McLane customers and suppliers interested in attending may contact their McLane representative. To learn more about McLane and its retail foodservice programs, please visit mclaneco.com.

About McLane

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world’s most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

