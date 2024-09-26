Acme Smoked Fish Foundation Launches Seafood Industry Climate Awards with $210,000 in Grants

The Annual Awards Include a Dedicated TD Bank Award

BROOKLYN, NY – Acme Smoked Fish Foundation announced the third year of its Seafood Industry Climate Awards that support early stage efforts to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. This coming year, three recipients will each receive a $70,000 grant, including a dedicated TD Bank Award for one recipient whose project is focused on the low carbon transition through workforce development and operating between Maine and Florida. Funds to support projects that will address carbon emissions and increase diversity within the seafood industry.

In addition to grants from TD Bank and Builders Initiative, the Seafood Industry Climate Awards are funded by Acme’s 1% for Climate Initiatives commitment. Through this program, 1% of sales from all Acme brand cold-smoked salmon retail products are donated to support and grow the awards program.

Acme’s foundation is hosting a panel and reception to promote the awards and kick off the application process during New York Climate Week. On September 25, a panel discussion will focus on how to build a climate resilient blue economy, hosted by Luke’s Lobster, a recipient of the 2022 awards. The panel includes Peter Bryant, Oceans Program Director at Builder’s Initiative, Katie Weiler, CEO and Founder of Viable Gear and 2023 winner of the SICA awards, and Linda Behnken, a winner of the esteemed Heinz Award for the Environment and a 2022 winner of the SICA Awards.

“We are thrilled to launch the next round of the SICA Awards during Climate Week and build upon two wonderful years of our program supporting ground-breaking work in our industry,” says Rob Snyder of Acme Smoked Fish. “With support from Builders Initiative, our first dedicated award thanks to TD Bank, and growing support from funders around the country, together we can position the seafood industry to be a leader in the climate movement.”

The application for the awards cycle launches online on September 25, with the application period closing on November 20. Recipients will be announced in January. In addition, a new cycle for the SICA awards in Chile will launch next week. Award criteria includes the impact a project can make on reducing the carbon footprint of the seafood industry; a demonstrated plan with a clear approach and time-bound goals; and a focus on improving seafood industry diversity (women, people of color and marginalized communities). As the program begins its second year, Acme not only welcomes new funders but also new judges for the awards from across the industry:

Cari McCall, Senior Strategic Sourcing Specialist at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

Senior Strategic Sourcing Specialist at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Bri Warner, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Sea Farms

Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Sea Farms Amanda Batten Foster , Corporate Citizenship Manager, TD Bank

, Corporate Citizenship Manager, TD Bank Stacy Schultz , Director Marketing and Sustainability Coordinator, Fortune Fish and Gourmet, and Board Member of Sea Pact Foundation

, Director Marketing and Sustainability Coordinator, Fortune Fish and Gourmet, and Board Member of Sea Pact Foundation Sid Shafin , Plant Engineer, Acme Smoked Fish

, Plant Engineer, Acme Smoked Fish Rob Snyder, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Acme Smoked Fish and Acme Smoked Fish Foundation

The three recipients from the 2023 Seafood Industry Climate Awards are making great strides in their communities– learn about them here:

Minorities In Aquaculture

Minorities in Aquaculture (MIA) was founded in 2020 by Imani Black, an African American oyster farmer building a career in the rapidly-growing aquaculture industry. The organization was created by a vision of more diverse and inclusive aquaculture sectors. In 3 years, MIA has educated underrepresented demographics about the environmental benefits of aquaculture & growing a viable career pipeline. Their goal is to create long-lasting diverse stewards, employees and innovators that strongly impact the industry for the future.

Pine Island Redfish

Pine Island Redfish is a saltwater, land-based Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) producing redfish in Southwest Florida. Their RAS system brings home production of a native fish, almost harvested to extinction. Rather than relying on imports, Pine Island Redfish meets the demand of this popular species while also establishing a more circular food system. The RAS facility captures and reuses the nutrient profile of the seawater to grow halophytic plants such as sea purslane and red mangrove. This addresses management of waste from marine culture, raising plant species that are integral to shoreline stabilization and carbon sequestration.

Viable Gear

Viable Gear is a mission-driven startup founded in 2021 in Portland, Maine to provide sustainable products to ocean harvesters in support of a healthier ocean. These products are developed from Viable Gear’s seaweed-based material alternative, intended to replace the traditional petroleum-based plastics like nylon and polypropylene, that are used in the fishing and aquaculture industries.

The Acme Smoked Fish Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit that founded in 2021 in honor of the late Eric Caslow, Co-Chairman of Acme and a leader in the seafood industry for more than fifty years. Support for the Seafood Industry Climate Award comes from Acme Smoked Fish Corp., TD Bank, Builders Initiative along with other companies and individuals.

About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation

Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated smoked fish company based in Brooklyn since 1906, dedicated to bringing people together through great food experiences. Tradition and innovation meet at Acme, where their smoked fish experts are on a mission to smoke and cure the highest quality seafood specialties with a commitment to top food safety standards. Acme is dedicated to sustainability and education through the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation, which awards grants to support groundbreaking climate change projects throughout the industry along with educational grants in their communities. In addition to its Brooklyn headquarters, Acme also smokes fish in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Chile, and Denmark. Their expanding product line in many varieties and flavors can be found in preferred supermarkets, specialty stores, bagel shops and restaurants from coast to coast. Follow along at acmesmokedfish.com and www.acmesmokedfishfoundation.org

About TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. by assets, providing over 10 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/TDBank_US/.

TD Bank is a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, a top 10 North American bank. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol “TD”. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.