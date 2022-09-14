Alaska Seafood Partners with Chicory to Drive E-commerce Sales and Consumer Awareness

NEW YORK — Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today announced its partnership with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI), an organization fostering the economic development of the Alaska seafood industry. The partnership seeks to drive consumer awareness and online sales of wild Alaska seafood using Chicory’s full suite of in-recipe commerce solutions.

“We’re on a mission to help home cooks easily prepare delicious, wild Alaska seafood,” said ASMI Domestic Marketing Director Megan Rider. “Chicory makes this simple, which is why they are our premier partner in our new era of digital growth. Together, through our recently launched Seafood Recipe Finder and Chicory’s extensive network, we’re providing seamless shopping experiences and making Alaska seafood more accessible to the everyday consumer.”

As of February, all recipes on alaskaseafood.org are powered by Chicory’s signature “Get Ingredients” button. The technology takes site visitors from inspiration to checkout, at over 60 retailers, in just a few clicks. ASMI also leverages Chicory’s recipe network of 5,200 sites to reach 110 million additional high-intent shoppers each month: Chicory’s contextual commerce advertising solutions promote seafood from Alaska in highly-relevant, in-network recipes via proprietary contextual targeting; Branded Cart prioritizes Alaska seafood products across Chicory’s network, at the add-to-cart step of the in-recipe shopping experience.

“We’re thrilled to have been selected as ASMI’s trusted contextual commerce partner,” said Chicory CEO & Co-Founder Yuni Sameshima. “In leveraging our full suite of solutions, the ASMI team is exceeding benchmarks, driving site engagement and bolstering the sales of Alaska seafood. The results from the partnership are further validation of the power of in-recipe, contextual commerce advertising.”

Chicory is ASMI’s first commerce media provider. The partnership comes amid rapid growth for both organizations: Chicory’s recipe network more than tripled over the last few months, growing from 1,600 to 5,200 websites; ASMI recently re-launched its website and expanded its digital recipe portfolio. Learn more about Chicory’s clients and solutions at www.chicory.co.

About Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI)

ASMI is a public-private partnership between the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry established to foster the economic development of a renewable natural resource. ASMI plays a key role in positioning Alaska’s seafood industry as a competitive market-driven food production industry.

About Chicory

Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, transforms recipe content into commerce media. Its platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory’s contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on over 5,200 websites including Taste of Home, The Kitchn, LandOLakes.com and thousands of food blogs. Sites enabled with Chicory’s technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 60+ leading retailers. Learn more at www.chicory.co.