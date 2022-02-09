Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute Partners with Chefs, Culinary Experts and Alaskans to Reveal #AlaskaSeafoodHacks and Encourage Home Cooks to Share Their Own

Juneau, Alaska – On behalf of the nation’s largest source of wild domestic seafood, the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is launching #AlaskaSeafoodHacks, a program to uncover the best tips and tricks for preparing delicious, nutritious and sustainable seafood. As consumers are buying and cooking seafood more than ever, ASMI is bringing together chefs, culinary masterminds and those who cook seafood the most – Alaskans and members of the fishing industry – to provide easy recipe inspiration and cooking tips while encouraging home cooks to share their own #AlaskaSeafoodHacks on social media.

Running through March 4, the #AlaskaSeafoodHacks campaign will showcase new seafood hacks from experts and home cooks including:

Gaby Dalkin, cookbook author, chef, and food and lifestyle writer whose website and content via What’s Gaby Cookin has established her as the go-to source for fun culinary ideas.

Lindsey Baruch, photographer, recipe developer, content creator, writer and cook behind LindseyEats on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Justin Sutherland, chef and operator of multiple award-winning restaurants, host of Fast Foodies, winner of Iron Chef America and contestant on season 16 of Top Chef.

Sean and Bri Dwyer, Alaska seafood harvesting family. Sean is the captain of the FV Brenna A featured on the Deadliest Catch. Bri is a professional photographer whose work captures the life of a fishing family both on and off the water.

Maya Wilson, Alaska chef, food photographer and author of the Alaska from Scratch cookbook.

Kikkan Randall, Alaskan Olympic and World Champion skier, cancer survivor and active mom.

Seafood aficionados nationwide can join by sharing their tried-and-true hacks and following and tagging #AlaskaSeafoodHacks and @AlaskaSeafood on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Ideas from consumers may be reshared by chefs and culinary experts and featured on Alaska Seafood’s social channels and website. Inspiration and more information can be found at www.AlaskaSeafood.org/Alaska-Seafood-Hacks, with an extensive gallery of recipes also available to make cooking and buying sustainable seafood even easier.

#AlaskaSeafoodHacks is launching as nearly half of American shoppers are eating more seafood than they did a year ago, with 85% choosing seafood over other proteins at the grocery store when thinking of easy recipes they can create at home.1 These statistics are supported by the overwhelming surge in retail sales of seafood since 2020, which saw stronger growth across the past two years than any other grocery department.2

Simultaneously, there has been a steep spike in social sharing of easy cooking hacks, with the hashtag “food” drawing more than 240 billion views on TikTok and other hashtags like “foodie,” “recipe” and “cooking hacks” netting multiple billion views.

“We are sharing and crowdsourcing #AlaskaSeafoodHacks to inspire the ever-growing number of home

cooks who are choosing wild, sustainable seafood from Alaska,” says Jeremy Woodrow, ASMI’s Executive Director. “For Alaskans especially, seafood is a way of life, and we’re proud to share our cooking traditions and culinary secrets through this campaign.”

One of the easiest seafood cooking hacks is ASMI’s own Cook It Frozen!® technique. Seafood is ready in minutes when cooking directly from frozen by sauteing, baking, steaming, broiling, poaching or grilling.

Wild Alaska seafood is harvested at the peak of freshness and frozen within hours to lock in that just-caught flavor and quality. Frozen seafood especially has seen its sales trajectory accelerate over the past five years, recording the strongest gains in both dollars and volume in 2020.3

However, the greatest hack of all is to #AskForAlaska when buying or eating seafood. Alaska is the only state with sustainable fishing written into its constitution and the Alaska seafood industry goes to great lengths to protect their greatest resource. All seafood from Alaska, including wild salmon, crab, cod, halibut, pollock, sablefish, rockfish, sole/flounder and more comes with the guarantee that it is wild and sustainably harvested. Wild seafood from Alaska is also a healthy choice as it contains high-quality protein, omega-3s, vitamin D and B12, iron, zinc and other important nutrients for immune support and overall wellness.

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is a partnership between the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry promoting the benefits of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood and offering seafood industry education. The seafood industry is Alaska’s largest basic private sector employer and directly employs 62,200 workers annually and contributes $5.7 billion to Alaska’s economy. Nearly 60 percent of all wild seafood and 90-95 percent of wild salmon harvested in the U.S. come from Alaska. In addition to wild salmon, Alaska is known for its crab and whitefish varieties such as Pacific cod, sablefish, halibut, Alaska pollock, sole and rockfish – available fresh or frozen year-round. Alaska has been dedicated to sustainable seafood for more than 60 years and is the only state with a constitution that mandates all seafood be managed under the sustained yield principle. Alaska has taken a leadership role in setting the global standard for precautionary resource management to protect fisheries and surrounding habitats for future generations and leading to an ever-replenishing supply of wild seafood for markets worldwide.