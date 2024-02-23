AquaBounty Technologies to Sell Indiana Facility

TOLEDO, Ohio – AquaBounty Technologies announced it is selling its Indiana farm operation.

The company is working to build a salmon fishing facility in Pioneer, Ohio, near the Michindoh Aquifer and the St. Joseph River. The company said in its announcement that Ohio facility is about 30% complete and AquaBounty plans to prioritize financing alternatives necessary to resume and finish that construction.

The company said the Indiana facility succeeded in its objective to show the AquaBounty’s ability to grow and sell its salmon in the market, but is making the move to sell as part of its efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and increase its cash position.

