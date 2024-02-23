No Lobster: Riverside Lobster in Meteghan to Permanently Close

Riverside Lobster in Meteghan will not re-open. Parent company Champlain Seafoods announced the permanent closure of the lobster processing facility today.

Operations were shutdown in October due to low catch landings.

The company says they understand the impact of the difficult decision on the local community.

They say a small number of employees are still working there, and will continue work to wind down operations over the next few months.

