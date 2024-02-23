CMC, COMECARNE & Meat Institute Sign Joint Statement of Coordination

Playa del Carmen, Mexico – To deepen meat industry coordination and government collaboration in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the Canadian Meat Council (CMC), Consejo Mexicano de la Carne (COMECARNE), and the Meat Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that formalizes the three associations’ ongoing work to improve trade, reduce regulatory barriers and enhance information exchange within North America. The organizations also finalized a Joint Statement of Coordination that emphasizes their collective commitment to addressing foreign animal diseases, sustainability and non-tariff trade barriers.

The MOU and Joint Statement were shared during COMECARNE’s Annual Convention in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. CMC, COMECARNE and the Meat Institute convened a trilateral meeting during the Convention, during which they discussed ways to begin taking action on the areas agreed to in the Joint Statement of Coordination. The information in the documents was also sent to government officials handling agriculture and trade in Canada, Mexico and the U.S., and all three organizations intend to promote greater public-private collaboration moving forward.

The three organizations said in the document, “Because of the interconnected, complementary nature of the North American meat industry, and the attendant economic interdependence it has forged, each of our organizations commits, with renewed vigor, to deepening our already robust partnership on the foregoing issues, and on other concerns not reflected in this document. More frequent, formal exchanges among our organizations and between industry and government will benefit the communities and workers we serve, will augment regional and global food security, and will mitigate regulatory and legal barriers that undermine our industries’ integration. Our collective advocacy for science- and risk-based trade and our joint efforts to align sustainability messaging and actions will secure the North American meat industry’s position as the global leader in innovative, efficient, trade-facilitative practices and standards. Moreover, our commitment to producing the safest, most affordable, most abundant meat supply globally will underpin every collaborative endeavor we undertake.”

The groups commit to deepening coordination with the governments in three key areas by: