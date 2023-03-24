Aquaculture Stewardship Council Teams Up With Bamboo Sushi for Earth Month Celebration

ORTLAND, ORE – It’s a match made for Earth Month.

This April, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) comes together with Bamboo Sushi – the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant – for a collaborative, month-long promotion in Portland, Ore. celebrating their shared commitment to responsibly raised seafood.

ASC, which creates and enforces the world’s strictest standards for responsibly farmed seafood, is co-hosting activations nationwide as part of its multiyear marketing campaign to build awareness of the meaning behind its sea green label and certification program. During the Portland partnership – dubbed “Sea Green, Be Green: The Certified Seafood Experience” – Bamboo Sushi will devote Earth Month to showcasing their 1% for Planet sustainability commitments, including by highlighting the delicious benefits of ASC-certified seafood through a special kickoff reception, innovative menu and in-restaurant and online educational activities.

A Certified Signature Dish

At the center of the promotion is an all-new signature dish created by Bamboo Sushi’s culinary team led by Chief Culinary Officer Jin Soo Yang and Corporate Executive Chef Elijah Lehrer. Hawaiian Kanpachi Crudo is a bright, refreshing and bold flavored dish that includes ASC-certified Hawaiian Kanpachi from Blue Ocean Mariculture, the first ASC-certified finfish farm in the United States, dressed with coconut curry emulsion, charred pineapple, Fresno chile, cilantro oil and Thai basil.

April 4 Kickoff Reception

Bamboo Sushi and ASC will kick-off the promotion by hosting an intimate, invite-only reception Tuesday, April 4, at Bamboo’s NW 23rd Street location in Portland. The event will gather media, social influencers, area chefs, seafood producers, distributors and an innovative hub of ocean-oriented organizations for the debut of Hawaiian Kanpachi Crudo and an array of additional ASC-certified dishes.

Month-Long Education

Throughout Earth Month, Bamboo Sushi will continue spotlighting the benefits of ASC-certified and labeled seafood with in-restaurant signage and messaging linking to online details about responsible aquaculture, along with ASC and Bamboo’s mutual commitment to people, place and planet.

“Sea Green, Be Green: The Certified Seafood Experience” is the first of more than a dozen local market events ASC is conducting throughout the year in Portland, Ore., Southern California and Washington, D.C. In the second year of its national campaign, ASC is building on the success of 2022’s activations to further increase awareness, understanding and demand for its sea green label and certification program among culinary influencers, retailers and home cooks.

“Bamboo Sushi is a pioneer when it comes to responsible seafood and doing things the right way, for the right reasons,” said Athena Davis, ASC’s marketing manager, North America. “Their commitment to transparency in sourcing and trust in ASC’s certification program to deliver responsibly raised seafood that has been verified at the farm level brings the utmost confidence to their customers. That is exactly what we want to showcase as we launch our 2023 promotions this Earth Month.”

“At Bamboo Sushi, we carefully consider fishery and species health, supply chain traceability and independent certifications like ASC to ensure the best choices and most delicious flavors show up on your plate,” adds Yang. “We are especially excited for our guests to try our Earth Month dish, curated in partnership with ASC and featuring Blue Ocean Mariculture’s open ocean raised Hawaiian Kanpachi.”

“Our Hawaiian Kanpachi is a premium fish that has been responsibly raised in the pristine and beautiful waters of Hawaii. We are honored to have it presented as the showcase fish during this chef-driven collaboration between two of sustainable seafood’s leading supporters: Bamboo Sushi and ASC,” said Dick Jones, chief executive officer, Blue Ocean Mariculture.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Since 2010, ASC has been creating and enforcing the world’s strictest standards in the industry for:

Protecting the environment, workers and communities.

Ensuring supply chain integrity from the farm to the store.

Providing the most comprehensive transparency through public disclosure.

ASC’s sea green label only appears on seafood from farms that have been independently assessed and certified as environmentally and socially responsible. ASC’s sea green certification label is the best way to ensure the seafood you’re buying is what it claims to be. For more information, visit us.asc-aqua.org/.

About Bamboo Sushi

At Bamboo Sushi, we serve flavor-forward, delicious fare and thoughtfully consider our impact onpeople, place and planet. From transparency in our sourcing practices to supporting our employees

and enriching the communities we live in, our mission is to be a restaurant of purpose. In 2008,Bamboo Sushi became the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant. Today, we proudly contribute 1% of our restaurants’ annual sales to environmental nonprofits who are leading the way in preserving and restoring critical fisheries, watersheds and ecosystems. Learn more and find your nearest Bamboo location at bamboosushi.com.