VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia’s oyster population is booming and local experts say oysters are the healthiest they’ve been in decades.

Oysters are typically harvested between October and March, but with such a healthy stock this year, that harvest is being extended into April for the first time in decades.

“Oysters have been doing well in the Commonwealth,” said Chris Moore, a senior scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WAVY