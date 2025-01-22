AquaGenetics do Brasil is now GenoMar Genetics Brasil

Aquabel Tilapia Juveniles. (Photo Credit: GenoMar)

AquaGenetics do Brasil announces its transition to a new name and visual identity as it becomes GenoMar Genetics Brasil. This change reflects a stronger integration with the GenoMar Genetics Group, a global leader in tilapia genetics.

GenoMar has been at the forefront of tilapia breeding for nearly 35 years, delivering genetically improved tilapia fingerlings and juveniles to the industry worldwide.  

Two genetic tilapia brands in Brazil

Even though the name and visual identity are being updated, the company maintains the same commitment to innovation, biosecurity, and high-quality genetics. The organization reaffirms its dedication to the Brazilian market, ensuring the continued supply of its two market-leading brands: Aquabel and GenoMar.

