As More Beds Open Along Eastern Shoreline, Connecticut Shellfish Industry Better Poised to Grow

Local shellfishermen and experts say the opening and upgrading of several shellfish beds along the eastern shoreline is cause for celebration, with the industry now in a better position to flourish and surrounding waters steadily become healthier.

In recent months, the state’s Bureau of Aquaculture has announced several new and expanded shellfishing areas along the region’s shoreline from Madison to Stonington, including a new area in Clinton, two upgraded areas in Madison and a re-opened seasonal area in Groton’s Mumford Cove. A pair of commercial shellfishing areas in the Niantic Bay and lower Mystic River also have been upgraded, greatly aiding the shellfishermen who rely on those beds.

More recreational areas are planned in East Lyme, Stonington and possibly Old Saybrook, pending water quality tests, while Old Lyme has expressed interest in opening a new recreational area off its shores in what’s otherwise been restricted waters for years due to septic issues.

