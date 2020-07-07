Atlantic Canadian Companies Proving The Potential For Salt Cod

It’s a peculiar thing to see on any business website in Atlantic Canada.

The option to convert text to Portuguese.

But when your main product is salted fish — cod, haddock, hake and pollock — and your main retail buyers are in the Portuguese communities and restaurants throughout North and South America, and Europe, it’s crucial to speak the language of your customers.

Sea Star Seafoods Ltd. of Clark’s Harbour, Nova Scotia also includes a French option at www.seastarseafoods.com.

