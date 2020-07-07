Florida May Pause Apalachicola Bay Oyster Harvest Until 2025

State officials are poised to stop the harvest of wild oysters in Apalachicola Bay for the next five years.

The move by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission — intended to let the bay rest after years of dismal oyster harvests — has the support of the Franklin County Seafood Worker’s Association and a majority of its members and the Apalachicola Riverkeeper.

The commission will vote on the proposal at its July 22 meeting, according to an online agenda.

