California Sues Seafood Companies Over Alleged Lead, Cadmium

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued five seafood companies on Tuesday, alleging they have sold fish that contains lead and cadmium in the state without legally required warnings.

The state’s lawsuit alleges the companies violated Proposition 65, which prohibits exposing consumers to chemicals that could cause cancer or reproductive problems without clear warnings.

The suit says the California Department of Justice found unacceptable levels of lead or cadmium in fresh and frozen clams, cuttlefish, eel, octopus, oysters, periwinkle and sea squirt.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press