M.V. Shellfish Group to Remain Operational

Isabel Gitten, Martha's Vineyard Times Seafood July 1, 2020

The Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group (MVSG) announced that it will remain fully operational this summer. 

Under the direction of executive director Emma Green-Beach and Chris Edwards, the nonprofit will continue to provide seed quahogs, bay scallops, and oysters for Island towns.

Daily operations have been impacted by the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. Workers are wearing masks and staying socially distant, both in the office and on boats. To limit exposure, the majority of the summer staff is from on-Island. Staff coming from off-Island are required to quarantine before they begin working.

