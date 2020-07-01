M.V. Shellfish Group to Remain Operational

The Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group (MVSG) announced that it will remain fully operational this summer.

Under the direction of executive director Emma Green-Beach and Chris Edwards, the nonprofit will continue to provide seed quahogs, bay scallops, and oysters for Island towns.

Daily operations have been impacted by the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. Workers are wearing masks and staying socially distant, both in the office and on boats. To limit exposure, the majority of the summer staff is from on-Island. Staff coming from off-Island are required to quarantine before they begin working.

