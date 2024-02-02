Shellfish Shortage a Major Concern for Businesses in Rhode Island

Kaitlin Gehlhaus, WLNE Seafood February 2, 2024

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Seafood business owners are worried for their business due to a shortage of shellfish.

“There is no nitrogen in the water,” said Bill Foeri, owner of Digger’s Catch seafood in East Providence. “The clams are not living and are not coming back.”

Foeri said in four decades of experience he has never seen such an impact on the seafood community.

“I have shell-fished for 40 years,” Foeri continued. “Every year the shellfish came back to the same spots and grew back year after year.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WLNE

