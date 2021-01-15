Atlantic Sapphire ASA Joins OTCQX Financial Market

MIAMI – Atlantic Sapphire ASA, the producer of Bluehouse Salmon – the brand revolutionizing the salmon industry with its proprietary, sustainable technology – is elated to join the OTCQX Best Market. The future of seafood is available in stores and now accessible to U.S. investors looking to make an impact.

The Company, originally established in Norway, is already indexed on the main list of the Norwegian stock exchange Oslo Børs. With a vision to propel the animal protein production industry towards a more sustainable future, the Company established roots in Florida and celebrated its first U.S. harvest of Atlantic salmon in fall of 2020. Raised responsibly onshore in Florida, with 95% of water sourced from the Floridian saltwater Aquifer, Bluehouse Salmon is transforming the future of food with zero impact on coastal areas and at a fraction of the carbon footprint of fish imported by air. Contrary to the restricted growth prospects of the conventional sea-based salmon farming industry due to biological constraints, Atlantic Sapphire’s unique technology allows for rapid volume growth. With amplified U.S. distribution, joining OTCQX, a premium US market operated by OTC Markets Group, was a natural progression for the company.

Atlantic Sapphire Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Johan Andreassen said, “since the first U.S. harvest in September 2020, our Bluehouse Salmon has expanded its retail footprint to more than 1,000 locations, with more and more stores coming online as we continue to ramp-up production towards our 2031 target of 220,000 tons of harvest, the equivalent of almost 1 billion servings a year. As the world’s largest land-based salmon farming company with primary operations in the U.S., we’re thrilled to be quoted on a U.S. market and to further diversify our investor base as we expand operations.”

Atlantic Sapphire’s groundbreaking, cutting-edge technology and aquaculture yield a healthy product that helps eliminates environmental concerns associated with conventional salmon farming. Bluehouse Salmon has a delicious mild flavor, is sushi grade and Non-GMO, is raised without antibiotics or pesticides in a water source free of micro plastics for an unmatched farm to fork freshness. As an innovator shaping the industry for a greener tomorrow, investors looking to make a difference can find Atlantic Sapphire ASA on OTCQX under the symbol “AASZF” starting today.

For more information about the Company, visit: www.atlanticsapphire.com and for the brand, visit www.bluehousesalmon.com. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Atlantic Sapphire ASA:

Atlantic Sapphire is pioneering Bluehouse® (land raised) salmon farming, locally, and transforming protein production, globally. Atlantic Sapphire has been operating its innovation center in Denmark since 2011 with a strong focus on R&D and innovation to equip the company with technology and procedures that enables the company to commercially scale up production in end markets close to the consumer.

In the U.S., the company has since 2010 worked to identify and permit the ideal location for Bluehouse® farming in Miami, Florida. The Company has completed its phase 1 build out which is projected to harvest approximately 10,000 tons of salmon annually and performed its first commercial harvest in the U.S. in September 2020. The Company has also secured the key U.S. water permits to produce up to 90,000 tons onsite and has a targeted harvest volume in 2031 of 220,000 tons.

