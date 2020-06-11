BAP Extends Deadline to Transition to New Logo

The Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) program has decided to extend its original deadline for producers and partners to transition over to the new logo design, introduced last year. As many companies have had unforeseen challenges this year with addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, this decision was made to help mitigate any additional inconveniences brought about by the logo change-over.

Users of the BAP logo now have until January 1, 2021 to make the transition to the new logo design (the original deadline was in October of 2020). Producers who have packaging with the old design that needs to be used may use that packaging up before introducing the new design.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Best Aquaculture Practices