Blue Star Foods’ Taste of BC Aquafarms Signs Fingerling Supply Agreement with Miracle Springs, Poised for Accelerated Growth

Miami, FL — Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), announced that its Taste of BC Aquafarms executed a significant agreement with Miracle Springs to supply a substantial quantity of fingerlings. This partnership represents a major milestone, enabling Taste of BC to accelerate its harvest growth and meet increasing market demand.

Under this innovative agreement, Miracle Springs will supply (subject to permits), 1,250 kilograms of fish consisting of 750 kg of 100-200 grams & 10,000 50 grams fingerlings. These strategic quantities will save between 2 to 5 months in our growth cycle per respective lot. Moreover, Miracle Springs will continue to supply 10 to 20 thousand fingerlings during 1st & 2nd quarter 2025 & 20 thousand (50 grams) fingerlings every 2 months starting 3rd quarter 2025, ensuring Taste of BC consistent and predictable harvest capabilities.

Valued at approximately CAD$200,000 (excluding VAT & Freight), this contract is set to increase Taste of BC’s production capability up to 200 Tons HOG Steelhead salmon in 2025 & 2026. This boost equates to an impressive CAD$2.315 million in projected revenues at current selling prices, driven by the growing demand for wholesome, sushi-grade fish.

In response to this expected growth, Taste of BC is upgrading key farm systems to support additional biomass, with farm water quality in mind, by enhancing both our oxygen and ozone capacities, with less depend of Liquid oxygen (LOX). We are targeting a 40% reduction of our LOX cost. When completed, these highly optimized RAS module have all components dimensioned to work harmoniously at their peak output, thereby maximizing value for money, coupled with our standardized and predictable harvest processes, demonstrate our unwavering commitment to continuing success in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS).

The partnership with Miracle Springs not only reinforces our ability to improve efficiency but also exemplifies our readiness for future expansion. Through the modularization of our proven operational methodology, Taste of BC is well-positioned to scale operations and meet the ever-increasing demand for sustainable, high-quality aquaculture products.

About Taste of BC Aquafarms:

Taste of BC Aquafarms is a leading aquafarm dedicated to producing high-quality, sustainable steelhead salmon. Utilizing innovative Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), Taste of BC ensures the delivery of fresh, sushi-grade fish while committed to environmental stewardship and operational excellence.

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.