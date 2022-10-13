Cargill Executive, Sebastian Perversi, Joins Northwest Aquaculture Alliance Board Of Directors

Covington, WA — The Northwest Aquaculture Alliance (NWAA) announced the appointment of Sebastian Perversi, North America Commercial Director for Cargill Aquaculture & Nutrition, to its Board of Directors.  A 19-year Cargill veteran, Perversi previously held the position of the Strategic Marketing and Technology Director (EMEA) for Cargill Animal Nutrition, residing in the Netherlands. He now resides in Washington state.

“Sebastian Perversi brings to NWAA a deep understanding of the role that feeds play in the growth of aquaculture worldwide,” said Jim Parsons, NWAA President. Parsons, who is also CEO of Jamestown Seafood, said he and the other NWAA board members look forward to working with Perversi at a time when aquaculture is undergoing rapid growth and acceptance, and the feed sector is leading the way with innovative products to make the production of aquatic foods increasingly nutritious and sustainable.” He added, “We are very fortunate to have Sebastian Perversi join our leadership team.”

Perversi said he is looking forward to working with NWAA to build a strong community of aquaculture advocates. In times of rapid change, increased globalization, and food supply chain disruptions, aquaculture will continue to play a significant role in feeding growing populations in North America and the world, Perversi said.

Born in Argentina, Perversi attended the University of Buenos Aires, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering, followed by a Master’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

