Clearwater Seafoods Explores Possible Sale

HALIFAX — After receiving “several expressions of interest,” Nova Scotia-based seafood giant Clearwater Seafoods Inc. announced Thursday it is exploring a possible sale of the company.

In a news release, the company said it has formed a special committee of independent directors as part of a strategic review.

It said the committee’s options include a sale of all or a portion of Clearwater’s assets in either one transaction or a series of transactions; an outright sale of the company; or a merger. The committee will also examine joint ventures, licensing arrangements and various financing alternatives or significant transactions.

