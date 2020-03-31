COVID-19 Concerns Delay Southern N.B. Lobster Season 1 Month

With the lobster fishery delayed for one month in fishing areas 36 and 37 in southern New Brunswick, others with fisheries set to open in mid-April and early May are waiting to see what will happen to their seasons because of COVID-19.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans accepted a request from the Fundy North Fishermen’s Association to delay the the start of the lobster fishery in the two zones from March 31 to April 30.

The association represents fishermen from St. Martins to St. Stephen including the communities of Deer Island and Campobello Island.

