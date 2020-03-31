BluGlacier Debuts Phase One of its New Wellness Rebranding Initiatives Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic to Bring Immediate Value to Consumers at Home

MIAMI, FL – BluGlacier, one of Chile’s largest salmon importers to the U.S., unveiled phase one of its new corporate wellness branding initiatives today. Amid the COVID-19

pandemic, the company decided to accelerate plans to launch their website this month so they could bring immediate value to those isolated in their homes. With a focus on the company’s strong wellness pillar, the new brand, logo, tagline (“Eat Blue, Live Vibrantly”), and website aim to raise awareness on a consumer level of the company, its products and sustainable aquaculture practices.

The beautifully revamped website went live today displaying BluGlacier’s new branding. Significantly enhanced to reveal several wellness initiatives, educational blog posts, tips and community involvement the new site is devoted to encouraging healthy lifestyle choices. The ‘Recipes’ section consists of entrees and main courses courtesy of celebrated chefs that are dedicated to bringing comfort at home during the self-isolation period.

“We realize the importance of wellness and transparency now more than ever. As our globe faces a new reality, we wanted to be a continued resource and encourage people to make healthier choices and cook at home,” says Evelyn Torres, Chief Marketing Officer of BluGlacier.

BluGlacier is passionate about providing a nutritious product and the new branding reflects their overall commitment to the end consumer. It’s with this passion that the new tagline was developed.

“Our new positioning aligns with our mission to disrupt the industry and approach food as a wellness tool. Salmon is not only a healthy source of protein and Omega 3, but it’s also easy to cook and integrate in a healthy diet,” says Sebastian Goycoolea, CEO of BluGlacier. “The fresh look and feel of BluGlacier along with our new tagline echo our commitment to sustainability, wellbeing and innovation and gives our customers a sense of commitment to become a part of their lifestyles.”

As one of the first in the industry to develop a targeted B2C strategy, BluGlacier’s mission through the rebranding is to transcend the distributor model and allow for the brand to become a recognized source of healthy nutrition across the U.S.

Additionally, the company has been working around the clock to ensure they can continue feeding North America despite the reduction in passenger flights. Most fresh salmon reaches the United States as cargo on passenger flights so to ensure the supply chain keeps running, BluGlacier is working with major airlines who are willing to transition passenger flights to Miami into cargo flights to support the supply chain. While COVID-19 will slow production, BluGlacier has plans in place to ensure they meet the consumer demand for nutritious protein during this pandemic.

For more information visit http://www.bluglacier.com/.

About BluGlacier:

BluGlacier LLC is the jointly owned North American sales office for Salmones Blumar SA and Ventisqueros SA, two of Chile’s most respected and experienced salmon producers. Both companies own all aspects of their salmon production, including freshwater hatcheries, saltwater farms and primary and secondary processing facilities. BluGlacier, one of the three largest Chilean salmon importers to the U.S. by volume, is recognized for delivering high quality products and creating strong supply partnerships with customers. For more information, visit www.bluglacier.com.