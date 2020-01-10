Dartmouth, MA Approves Oyster Farm for Mouth of Slocum

DARTMOUTH — The Select Board this week approved what will become only the third aquaculture license in town, for a half-acre oyster farm at the mouth of Slocum and Little River.

The farm that will be located on the western shore of Mishaum Point hopes to cultivate 40,000 to 50,000 oysters using a floating-bag system starting by the end of 2020, explained James Simmons, co-owner of Slocum River Shellfish, LLC, after the board’s swift approval vote.

“We’d be happy to have our oysters in the water by the end of the year,” Simmons said, referring to the state and federal endorsements the plan must now pass through before the board members can issue the actual license.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: SouthCoastToday.com