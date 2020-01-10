First Oregon Coast Reports Indicate Good Quality Crab

OREGON COAST — It’s still early in the season, but the first of this season’s Dungeness crabs offloaded at the docks in Newport’s Yaquina Bay have been good quality product.

“Everybody’s been really happy with the quality of the crab,” said Tim Novotny, communications manager for the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission. However, the weather has had an impact on the fishery in its early days.

“We had all that great weather in the early part of December, and then they finally get out and the weather changes,” said Novotny. “But one of the nice things is the product that has been coming in, people have been raving about it.”

