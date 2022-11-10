Del Pacifico Seafoods Launches Frozen Shrimp Products at Select Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA – Del Pacifico Seafoods, a fair trade certified wild-caught Mexican shrimp producer, announces its expansion into select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide with three new frozen shrimp products. While Del Pacifico wild-caught shrimp is currently available at Whole Foods Market stores at the fresh seafood counter, this is the first time it will be available branded in the freezer section of the seafood department.

This November, Del Pacifico Wild Mexican Blue Shrimp will be available in three frozen formats, including:

Del Pacifico 21/25 IQF Easy Peel Wild Blue Mexican Shrimp

Del Pacifico 31/40 Peeled & Deveined Tail-On Wild Blue Mexican Shrimp

Del Pacifico Wild Blue Shrimp Burger, hand-made from chopped shrimp meat, four-4oz patties

“Del Pacifico has been a valued supplier since 2019 and an integral part of our Sourced for Good program,” said Greg Hulme, Seafood Category Merchant, Whole Foods Market. “We are pleased to expand their wild caught seafood offerings beyond our fresh counter. Our customers will now have even more choices when it comes to choosing premium fair-trade shrimp.”

Del Pacifico Seafoods adheres to strict guidelines to produce a superior shrimp that is both sweet and succulent with a crisp, snappy texture. These guidelines include:

Wild-Caught using artisanal panga boats – the most sustainable way to catch Mexican Blue Shrimp

Fair Trade Certified

100% Traceable

Chemical-free and Preservative-free

One-time flash frozen to ensure the freshest flavor and texture

“We’re thrilled to be expanding at Whole Foods Market to showcase the variety of sustainably-caught Mexican blue shrimp products that we offer,” said Jennifer Barrett, Vice President of Sales, Del Pacifico Seafoods. “We feel especially lucky when we can collaborate with brands that hold high standards.”

Del Pacifico is the only Mexican shrimp producer to manage the entire process, from harvesting the wild shrimp to processing it. The shrimp are processed less than 24 hours after being caught, and therefore contain no preservatives or chemicals. This same-day, out-and-back operation ensures the freshness and premium quality of Del Pacifico shrimp.

“Over the past six years, I have watched the development of the Fair Trade Certified™ program at Del Pacifico, become something beautiful,” said Nancy Walker, Customer Success Manager at Fair Trade USA™. “Del Pacifico’s dedication to the mission and vision of Fair Trade has provided significant opportunities to fishers, their families, and their communities, for generations to come. It’s fantastic that customers will now be able to purchase Fair Trade Certified Wild Blue Shrimp in the frozen case as well as from the fresh case.”

In 2016, Del Pacifico became the first shrimp company in the world to receive Fair Trade Certification after meeting all requirements relating to labor, trade and responsible environmental practices. They have continued to maintain this status for seven consecutive years. While the fair trade certification sets the bar high for environmental stewardship, it goes beyond sustainability. It guarantees that a premium from all purchases is returned directly to the fishers themselves. Currently, a portion of the premium must be spent on environmental conservation projects and the rest can be spent as the fishermen and community see fit.

