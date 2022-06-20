EY Announces CEO Thomas Jacob of Blue Sea Products as an Entrepreneur of The Year 2022 EY New Jersey Region Award Winner

SELIN, NJ – Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Chief Executive Officer Thomas Jacob of Blue Sea Products LLC. was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 EY New Jersey Regional Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Jacob based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“I am truly humbled to be honored by EY to receive one of the most prestigious business awards.” – Thomas Jacob on winning the EY award.

Blue Sea Products is a world class seafood company with strategic global sourcing partnerships, and a highly diversified customer portfolio of major retail and food service companies.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries.

As a New Jersey award winner, Thomas Jacob will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®.