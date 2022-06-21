The Fruit and Vegetable Sector is Optimistic About the Next Edition of Fruit Attraction 2022

MADRID–Fruit Attraction, the International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair, confirms that its next edition, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, will be held from 4th to 6th October. With more than four months to go, 85% of the contracted space is already confirmed.

All in all, the forecasts for 2022 are optimistic, with participation figures similar to those of 2019, with 90,000 professionals and around 1,800 companies. For organisers these parameters demonstrate the interest and support of the fruit and vegetable sector in promoting the fair as a fundamental instrument for the internationalisation of the sector and a meeting point for all the professionals involved in the entire supply chain.

The Fair has confirmed the participation of practically all the production areas and Autonomous Communities of Spain, as well as the international participation of 42 countries*. Fruit Attraction 2022 will occupy eight halls at the IFEMA MADRID exhibition centre – 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 – making the city the world epicentre for the marketing of fresh produce.

International Buyers Programme

Fruit Attraction will once again make a significant investment in the International Buyers Programme, which attracts hundreds of buyers, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers from all over the world to Madrid, supported by ICEX and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

This programme is joined by the Guest Importing Country, featuring the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Canada. Fruit Attraction will therefore promote relations with these two markets, backed by a full programme of round tables, guided tours of the fair and B2B sessions.

Professional visitor registration open for Fruit Attraction 2022

Professionals from the fruit and vegetable sector can now acquire their visitor passes for Fruit Attraction 2022. To access the fair in the most convenient way, Fruit Attraction offers the possibility of downloading the professional pass for just one day (daily) or for all three days (permanent). All professionals interested in attending Fruit Attraction 2022 can register by clicking here.

*Algeria; Argentina; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Costa Rica; Czech Republic; Dutch Antilles; Ecuador; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Ghana; Greece; Israel; Italy; Kenya; Malta; Mexico; Morocco; Netherlands; Peru; Poland; Portugal; Republic of Korea; Republic of Moldova; Romania; Slovenia; South Africa; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Tanzania; Tunisia; Turkey; UK; USA.