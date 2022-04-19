Fifax Becomes the First Farm in Finland to Achieve ASC Certification

Fifax has become the first farm in Finland to achieve ASC certification, for their land-based rainbow trout farm.

Fifax’s Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) farm is based in Åland, a group of islands in the Baltic Sea between the company’s two main markets, Finland and Sweden.

Though the farm is land-based, Fifax make the most of their enviable location by using filtered water from the Baltic Sea. The company, founded in 2012, has placed environmental sustainability at the heart of its operations and works hard to minimise its impacts.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Aquaculture Stewardship Council