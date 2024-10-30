First-of-Its-Kind Insurance Incentive for Seafood Traceability Launches

Trace Register and Foa & Son International Insurance Brokers, an Alera Group Company, Create a Game-changing Offering for the Seafood Industry

SEATTLE, WA AND NEW YORK, NY — Trace Register, the leader in seafood traceability, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Foa & Son International Insurance Brokers, an Alera Group Company. This collaboration is industry-changing for seafood businesses, providing them with advanced tools to safeguard their operations while benefiting from reduced operational costs.

The partnership leverages the expertise of Foa & Son to provide Trace Register seafood customers with a unique incentive for Product Contamination & Recall Insurance. Working with a preferred provider that typically offers a 10% premium credit for pre-crisis consultation services, this new offer will allocate 5% of the premium or half of that budget directly toward Trace Register seafood traceability subscription costs. Companies seamlessly receive this reimbursement by submitting their invoice to Foa & Son.

“It is a big win for our customers,” said Chris Bradford, SVP of Sales at Trace Register: “This first-of-its-kind offering for the seafood industry reinforces our dedication to meet our customers where they are. It addresses the tight margins in the seafood industry while providing critical brand protection and operational savings.”

Trace Register’s TR5 seafood traceability system provides a robust solution for data collection and management to address current industry challenges. It allows for integrating data from various sources into a unified system, facilitating seamless information sharing while maintaining the confidentiality of proprietary details. The platform’s real-time and continuous monitoring and analysis (CMCA) capabilities enhance compliance and product quality by verifying data accuracy and driving corrective actions.

Peter Sollecito, SVP at Foa & Son, believes in the value of this initiative, “Foa & Son is a trusted partner with deep expertise in the seafood industry. This partnership demonstrates our ongoing efforts to support the seafood industry and lead with proactive, innovative risk management solutions.”

The reimbursement process is straightforward and customer-focused, bringing ease and simplicity to the customer experience.

ABOUT TRACE REGISTER

Trace Register is the proven global seafood full-chain traceability leader, serving clients in over 50 countries for over 15 years. Its TR5 platform takes an unprecedented approach, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and industry standards such as GDST and GS1 to create interoperability and transform seafood supply chains. TR5 offers advanced tools and insights to help businesses ensure the integrity and safety of their products and proactively address regulatory requirements such as SIMP and FDA FSMA 204. The results are fewer problems, higher margins, and more satisfied customers. Visit https://.traceregister.com/ to learn more.

ABOUT FOA & SON INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE BROKERS (An Alera Group Company) Foa & Son is a premier insurance broker with extensive experience in the seafood industry, offering a range of specialized insurance products tailored to the unique risks of the sector. For more information, please visit https://www.foason.com/.