Florida Says Apalachicola River and Its Oysters Are Doomed Unless Georgia Is Ordered to Let More Water Flow South

If Georgia isn’t forced to let more water flow into the Apalachicola, the river and the oyster industry that relies on it are doomed, Florida officials have told the Supreme Court.

In the latest chapter in the years-long water war between the two states, Florida is asking the high court to reject a recommendation by Special Master Paul Kelly Jr. that Florida be denied a decree allocating water between the states.

The basic issue is how much of the water that flows in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin makes it out of Georgia after use there and into Florida where it then empties into Apalachicola Bay on the Gulf of Mexico.

