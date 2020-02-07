Fortune Fish & Gourmet Planning Expansion After Capital Infusion

Fortune Fish & Gourmet is ready to grow.

The Bensenville-based company has teamed up with institutional investor Investcorp to expand its core business of seafood and specialty food distribution. Bahrain-based Investcorp will take a stake in Fortune; the size of the stake and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal allows Fortune to expand its geographic reach that centers around its proximity to O’Hare airport. Currently, Fortune primarily delivers products to restaurants, grocery stores, hotels and other customers mostly in the Midwest, with facilities in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi and Alabama.

“With the support of Investcorp’s resources and expertise, we believe that Fortune will be well-positioned to execute on management’s growth strategy by providing customers with the best quality products and expanding in core and adjacent geographies, while continuing to uphold our rigorous sustainability standards,” Fortune Founder and CEO Sean O’Scannlain said in statement.

