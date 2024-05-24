How California is Building Career Pathways to its Next Big Economic Sector: The Ocean

Despite its job market and future workforce challenges, California has a massive job-generating opportunity just west of the coastline: the ocean.

It’s true that the ocean and its resources are increasingly being seen as the way to address the planet’s most challenging issues – food insecurity, energy shortages and even storing carbon emissions. While the potential of the ocean is significant, we need to make sure we are cultivating ocean jobs in a sustainable way.

Enter the “blue” economy: one of the fastest growing economic sectors in California. From ocean exploration and regenerative aquaculture to underwater robotics and renewable energy, the blue economy is expected to create new jobs of every kind, bringing opportunities that can benefit diverse communities. Prior to the pandemic, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development projected the blue economy would reach $3 trillion in global value by 2030.

