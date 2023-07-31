Innovasea Welcomes Erik Vis as New Leader for Aquaculture Services

Innovasea has recently welcomed Erik Vis to its team as the new leader for aquaculture services. He brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned fish farmer.

With more than 20 years of experience as an aquaculture farm operator and manager, Vis is the perfect candidate. Among his most recent roles is director of the fish business unit at Naqua, one of the world’s biggest aquaculture operations. There, Vis oversaw the 10,000-ton Barramundi multi-site operation in Saudi Arabia.

However, his professional life is much longer than that.

In addition, before joining Naqua in 2020, Vis served as general manager of Blue Ocean Mariculture’s Seriola Farm in Hawaii. A company where he oversaw the initial development of a new processing plant. He also has on his resume the position of director of operations at Open Blue in Panama, the world’s largest submerged sea cobia farm, where he managed a staff of 100.

