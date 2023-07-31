Murphy Signs Infamous Pig Crate Ban in New Jersey that Christie Rejected

DUSTIN RACIOPPI, Politico Meat & Poultry July 31, 2023

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a ban on gestational pig crates that former Gov. Chris Christie infamously vetoed a decade ago, a move that critics — comedian Jon Stewart and iconic singer Cher, among them — called a presidential campaign ploy.

The ban marks a long-fought victory for animal rights advocates. They’ve sought for more than a decade to outlaw gestational pig crates in New Jersey, though they are not widely used and the Garden State produced just 7,500 pigs in 2022 — well behind the top-ranking Iowa’s production of 23 million hogs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Still, supporters heralded Murphy’s signature of the crate ban as a victory for the humane treatment of animals.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Politico

