The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Announces Major Strides Toward Eliminating Gestation Crates in its Pork Supply

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. – The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has announced progress toward its longstanding goal of eliminating gestation crates from its pork supply. As detailed in its recently published 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, the company is projecting that it will transition 75% of its U.S. pork supply to be fully gestation crate-free by the end of 2022, accomplished through a unique partnership with its strategic suppliers.

Specifically, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has started aligning its contracted pork supply nationwide with standards which ban gestation crates during sows’ 16-week pregnancy cycles, and prohibit confining breeding sows to less than 24 square feet of usable floorspace per animal.

“The welfare of all animals throughout our supply chain is critically important to us,” said Megan Bloomer, Vice President of Sustainability for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “We are on the path to eliminating gestation crates and thanks to our valued pork suppliers we are able to further improve the welfare of sows in our supply chain by aligning with these standards. We are working to reach 100% compliance for gestation crate-free as soon as possible.”

“By making such tremendous progress toward fully eliminating gestation crates, The Cheesecake Factory is once again showing its commitment to animal welfare,” said Josh Balk, Vice President of Farm Animal Protection for the Humane Society of the United States.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 307 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

About the Humane Society of the United States

Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States fights the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, we take on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries. With our affiliates, we rescue and care for tens of thousands of animals every year through our animal rescue team’s work and other hands-on animal care services. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society.

