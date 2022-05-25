Tiptree World Bread Awards USA is Back …and With an IBIE Debut

WASHINGTON —After two years of recognizing the USA’s bread heroes virtually, Tiptree World Bread Awards are back to their bread and butter: celebrating the great loaves created by our nation’s bakers. For the first time since the Awards’ inception, the judging and awards reception will be held at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), held Sept. 17-22, 2022, in Las Vegas.

“It’s such a joy to be holding the Awards in the real world,” said Caroline Kenyon, Founder/Director of the Awards. “We are so looking forward to that wonderful sight (and perfume) of hundreds of freshly baked loaves spread across the judging tables. While it has been a privilege to celebrate our Bread Heroes, it will be wonderful to celebrate the loaf itself again.”

Also known throughout the global baking community as Baking Expo™, IBIE is the most significant trade event for the grain-based foods industry in the Americas. This triennial show brings all segments of the supply chain together for education focused on current trends and challenges, up-close looks at innovative baking equipment, networking and exciting live events.

“IBIE in Las Vegas, the USA’s biggest baking conference, is the perfect location for the awards. It will be exciting to celebrate the bakers’ skills at such a prestigious event,” said Scott Goodfellow, joint managing director, Wilkin & Sons Ltd.

“As a judge for the 2019 Tiptree World Bread Awards (USA) in New York City, I was so impressed with the array of breads on display and the creativity demonstrated by the bakers. My first thought was how IBIE would be the perfect platform for these awards to expand. The Baking Expoᵀᴹ is a great avenue to reach a wide variety of bakers from around the country,” said David W. Watson, IBIE 2022 Organizing Committee member; baking and snack engineering SME, The Austin Company. “It’s the ideal environment and offers a wonderful opportunity to showcase the bakers’ achievements. I am excited to welcome the Tiptree World Bread Awards (USA) as a new show feature for 2022.”

The Awards consist of 15 categories, ranging from Sourdough and Baguette to Challah and Pretzel. Entries may be submitted via the website now-Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Winners will be announced during the highly anticipated Awards Reception Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at IBIE.

Applicants for the awards will receive a discounted registration rate for the Baking Expo™ passes and a complimentary ticket to the Awards reception.

About IBIE

The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) — also known as Baking Expo™ — is the largest trade event in the Western Hemisphere, bringing together all segments of the grain-based foods industry supply chain. Held in Las Vegas every three years, IBIE gathers the baking community to fuel the next generation of bakers, promote economic growth, to educate and advance the future of baking together. Owned by the American Bakers Association (ABA) and the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) and supported by the Retail Bakers of America (RBA), all proceeds from this non-profit event are invested back into the industry. For more information, visit bakingexpo.com.

About Tiptree

Tiptree is the headline sponsor of the World Bread Awards. The first Tiptree preserves were made in 1885 and Tiptree jams and preserves are now sold across the world, many of them made with fruit still grown on their farms in Essex. For more information, visit tiptree.com.