St Pierre Teams Up With Tennis Channel to Celebrate French Open

St Pierre, in partnership with The Tennis Channel has launched a nationwide competition, offering shoppers the chance to win a trip to Paris and tickets to attend the Roland-Garros major in 2023.

In a collaboration designed to celebrate the start of the 2022 tournament, St Pierre Bakery and The Tennis Channel have hosted a series of events at tennis clubs across Cincinnati, Chicago and Los Angeles, to encourage entry to the competition, drive trial of St Pierre products and raise awareness of both brands with a key audience.

The St Pierre brand has also implemented a nationwide program of in-store advertising, with aisle fins and shelf-wobblers highlighting the chance to win, with a simple QR-code entry mechanic to drive engagement.

Jen Danby, International Marketing Director comments, “Last year, we worked with The Tennis Channel after identifying a strong correlation between its viewers, the sport and our own shopping audience. This year, we have decided to build on the partnership and are confident the project will prove fruitful in driving brand awareness with target audiences for both brands.

“St Pierre is all about making every day magnifique – adding affordable luxury and elevating everyday meals. Paris is the home of our brand and the French Open offers the perfect opportunity to highlight our French heritage.”

The brand recently developed research that revealed that fifty per cent of Americans dream of living the French lifestyle, with 56 per cent claiming to have taken inspiration from all-things-French. A further 54 per cent have, at some point, considered moving overseas and 88 per cent have taken inspiration from French cuisine for everyday meals.

Danby continues, “It’s clear from our research that our shoppers have an affinity with France, whether due to food, language, or sport. A third of Americans would love to visit – or revisit – Paris and this competition gives them the chance to do that and be part of sporting history.”

As well as in-store activity, dedicated social media and digital support, the events taking place at Tennis Clubs will encourage sports fans to take part in sponsored coaching sessions before enjoying a Parisian brunch.

The competition is open now and can be entered online. The full prize includes;

2 round-trip flight tickets to Paris

4 nights accommodation in a 4-star hotel

2 tickets to the French open

A St Pierre travel kit

A tour of Paris in an orange 2CV (optional add-on)

The competition closes on June 5th 2022 at 11.59pm. The French Open 2022 starts on May 22nd and runs until June 5th 2022 and can be streamed live, via The Tennis Channel.

