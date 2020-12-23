Seaboard Foods Celebrates 25 Years of Producing Quality Pork in Guymon, Oklahoma

Guymon, Okla. – Seaboard Foods kicked off a year-long celebration to show its appreciation to employees and the communities where it operates in honor of the connected food system’s 25th anniversary. With farm operations and a pork processing plant located in Guymon, Oklahoma, that began its first full year of operations in 1996, Seaboard Foods will observe the anniversary by distributing anniversary commemorative holiday gift boxes to all employees, decorating its facilities with special edition anniversary banners and holding other activities throughout the year.

From a startup operation in the early 1990s in the Oklahoma panhandle, the company began building farms to supply the 780,000-square-foot Guymon pork processing plant that started its first year of operations in January 1996. Today, more than 3,300 employees work at the Guymon processing plant or on farms in the Oklahoma panhandle and the neighboring Texas panhandle and southwest Kansas, with a national footprint operating in five states with more than 5,400 employees.

As a leading pork producer, Seaboard Foods raises 7.1 million pigs on its farms in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Colorado and Iowa and processes 5.6 million market hogs annually at the Guymon plant, which recently completed a major expansion, to produce more than 1.3 billion pounds of pork annually. Headquartered in the Kansas City metro, the company also owns jointly a pork processing plant in Sioux City, Iowa, and Daily’s Premium Meats, with plants in Montana, Utah and Missouri.

Seaboard Foods is more than a stable corporate entity in communities where it operates, it is also a responsible corporate neighbor. It has been a loyal supporter of the Guymon community and region by sponsoring high school sports teams, supporting community festivals, donating to area food pantries, contributing to public improvement projects, giving pork products to first responders and encouraging employees to volunteer for civic and educational organizations. Recently, Seaboard Foods donated $50,000 to Guymon Public Schools toward the purchase of digital scoreboard for its high school football field, and another $100,000 in community sponsorships. The Seaboard Foundation also donated $400,000 to the Guymon Enrichment Foundation, which has chosen to use the donation toward building the community’s first public soccer field with artificial turf.

